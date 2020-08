Many know Snoop Dogg for his rap skills and the fact that he loves the “sticky icky.” Now Snoop is venturing off into something more refined.

The West Coast rap legend is launching his own wine label in partnership with wine brand 19 crimes.

Snoop’s wine is a mixture of Petite Syrah and Zinfandel with a tiny splash of Merlot and is incredibly affordable.

