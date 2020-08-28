Drake Reveals More Nike Merch

Drake has revealed more Nike-Branded merch ahead of the release of his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

Earlier, Drake teased fans with an early look at some of the merch earlier this week, and yesterday he teased more of what fans could expect from the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper.

The pieces include a Nike bomber jacket with hearts on the body, the gray hoodie he wore in the video, and a shirt with a cupid in a ski mask.

Although he’s showing off all this merch, there’s still no word on when the merchandise will be released.

