Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin and Uzo Aduba have all teamed up for a PSA on hair discrimination.

The PSA, I’ve Been Told, is in conjunction with Glamour’s hair issue.

Each woman will share their personal stories with hair discrimination.

Uzo said she has been asked “is it real?”

Keke has been told her hair “blocks people’s view.”

