YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gives Dire Mental Health Update

Youngboy Never Broke Again took to Twitter on Tuesday to share what is going on with his mental health.

In a now deleted tweet he wrote that he has never been the type to record himself having sex.

He also tweeted that his babymother had sex with his brother.

He also tweeted, Just thought I’ll let you know I’ve still been suffering. I ain’t getting no better.

On August 12th he thought Megan’s lyrics to WAP were about him and lashed out. Not clear what part he thought was about him.

