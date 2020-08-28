Future Drops Lawsuit Against Baby Mama Eliza Reign

After two years, Future has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the mother of one of his kids, Eliza Reign.

They have been in a bitter legal battle. They share a two year old daughter that Future didn’t claim for the first year claiming he never had sex with Eliza.

A DNA test confirmed he was the father.

He filed a defamation suit against Eliza after she said Future tried to make her have an abortion and threatened her life.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice meaning he can not sue her again for the same thing.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: