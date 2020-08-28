This Week’s Vitamins: “Doors are opening! The wait wasn’t punishment, it was Preparation” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
August 24th – August 28th
Monday, August 24th: “CELEBRATE EVERYTHING”
Wednesday, August 26th: “The Person In 1st Place Doesn’t Worry About Who Came In 4th Place”
Thursday, August 27th: “Your Friends & Family are NOT your target audience”
Friday, August 28th: “Doors are opening! The wait wasn’t punishment, it was Preparation”
