The Lox Talks New Album ‘Living Off Experience,’ Longevity in the Game, A Documentary, + More

Hip hop Trio “The Lox” checked in with the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. The Lox talked about their newest album “Living off Experience.” They talked putting out new music that is dropping August 28th. This trio has been putting music out since 90’s and shared their secret with Quick Silva on how they’ve lasted so long in this forgiving industry. The Lox also discuss what exactly sets them apart from other hip hop groups. Their answer makes it clear why the group is prepping for a documentary. If your wondering how they’re feeling about the current injustice going on with the Black community, check out the full interview below:

