Philly Rapper Lil Mop Top Goes Viral After Showing Some Lovin’ To His “Big Body Benz” [Video]

If “the bid” was a person it would be Philly rapper Lil Mop Top. Not only has Mop been keeping us entertained during quarantine with his music, but he also has to be one of the funniest public figures in Philly. Prior to his latest single ‘Science‘, Lil Mop Top shook the room (literally) by linking with influencer Big Sexy. The skit they did involved the Philly rapper showing off some hip action on the plus-size model.

Viral is an understatement of what occurred when this video was posted. Lil Duval found the video funny as well and decided to repost it.

Was the PS5 secured?! Mop we need answers!!

