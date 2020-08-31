According to 6abc, shots rang off in North Philly. A violent weekend ended off with a huge crowd of people running for safety. Shortly multiple videos surfaced of a huge crowd of people outside when a car drove in the middle of them and appeared to begin shooting.

Another angle shows a suspicious car driving in the middle of the crowd. Right, when they get in close range shots started to ring off.

It has been reported that three of the shooters have been caught after crashing the car nearby. The fourth shooter later checked himself in a hospital to get medical treatment. The suspects have not yet been charged from the crime. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Black Man Found Dead Hanging In South Philly, Many Allege Victim Was Lynched

Gun Shots Fired Left A Big Crowd Of People Running In North Philly [Video] was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: