Why African Americans Are At A Higher Risk For Colon Cancer [VIDEO]

Dr. MJ Collier joined us on The Morning Hustle after the tragic death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 42.

Dr. Collier explains the factors that contribute to the African American community that puts them at a much higher risk for colon cancer, and the importance for annual health screenings and testing. He also discusses how quickly a disease like this can takeover one’s body, and things you should look out for and beware of when it comes to your colon .

We send our deepest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Chadwick and his family as the entire mourns one of the most talented actors and people of our lifetime.

