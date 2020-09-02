MC Eiht ft. Conway The Machine & DJ Premier “Honcho,” NLE Choppa “Made It Happen” & More | Daily Visuals 9.1.20

You can’t know where you going unless you know where you’ve been and for OG east coast Hip-Hoppers we knew that if your favorite rapper didn’t have a beat from DJ Premier, he didn’t have an album. Well, it seems an OG MC from the West recognized the sentiment as he’s gone and linked up with Premo for some head boppin’ hood sh*t us older heads and some newer ones can appreciate.

Two decades after introducing himself to the game as a “straight up menace,” MC Eiht links up with DJ Premier and Conway The Machine for his visuals to “Honcho” where they kick it in a garage with some low riders equipped with the hydraulics on some true-blue LA ish.

From the old school to the new, NLE Choppa moves deep from the studio to the streets as he looks back on how far he’s come in his life for his clip to “Made It Happen.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YVS Village featuring PPcocain, Smoove L, and more.

MC EHIT FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE & DJ PREMIER – “HONCHO”

NLE CHOPPA – “MADE IT HAPPEN”

YVS VILLAGE FT. PPCOCAINE – “RUGRAT”

SMOOVE L – “CHROME NO HEART”

DRAG-ON – “PART 35 FREESTYLE”

DUCKWRTH FT. JULIA ROMANA – “DID U NOTICE?”

MOZZY – “DEATH IS CALLIN”

