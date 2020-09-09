The Lo Down: Joe Budden Likes To Pleasure His Dog? + The Kardashians Are Over [WATCH]

In today’s Lo Down, Lore’l is spilling all the tea. Joe Budden is under a lot of fire after multiple women have come forward claiming that he was physically abusive. A phone call was released of him and Cyn Santana where Cyn said that Joe dragged her. Also audio from Joe’s podcast resurfaced where he says he likes playing with his dog’s private parts. He’s going through it.

Tory Lanez is also going through it. He allegedly spoke in a DM with someone about his stream numbers and also TMZ reported that he actually apologized to Megan on the night of the alleged shooting.

Making Lore’l’s day, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

