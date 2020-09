Karrueche Tran is joining the cast of the BET series Games People Play.

Tran will be playing the role of Eden Lazlo, the daughter of the owner of the LA Vipers and new VP of Basketball Operations who adds more drama to the love life star player Marques’ life.

The series also stars Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, Kendall Kyndall, Karen Obilom, Sarunas J. Jackson, and Lauren London who will be returning in a limited role.

