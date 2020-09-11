Mary J. Blige Calls Lil Kim a “Trailblazer”

Recently, Mary j. Blige had a few things to get off her chest.

While appearing on Bravo’s What What Happens Live, Mary spoke about Lil Kim’s impact on hip-hop and even referred to her as a “trailblazer.”

“My baby girl, my little sister, I mean, one of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women,” Mary said. “She’s a trailblazer and one of the biggest and most respected rappers in the business.”

During the interview, Mary also said she was “embarrassed” for Kim the night that Diana Ross flicked her boob at the 1999 VMAs.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: