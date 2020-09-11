Fauci Says US Won’t Get Back To Normal Until Late 2021

Don’t expect life to return to the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic anytime soon; that’s the latest from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The infectious disease expert admitted Friday that what was considered “normal” won’t return until late next year.

“If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality prior to COVID, it’s going to be well into 2021, towards the end of 2021,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Fauci bases his assessment on the speed of delivering a vaccine for the virus to the majority of people.

