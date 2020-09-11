You Might Want To Cook At Home, Dining Out More Than Doubles Your COVID Risk

Perhaps it would be best to hit the supermarket rather than a restaurant when it comes to your next meals.

Despite many establishments reopening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s still not entirely safe to dine out.

In the agency’s latest report ranking your COVID-19 risk from particular activities, eating and drinking on-site was a bigger determining factor for a positive test result than golfing, going to the salon, or riding on public transportation.

The issue is you’re unable to wear a mask in such a setting, which is known to be effective at slowing the spread of the virus.

