Rapper DaBaby had two words in response to a text message he received from Trump’s campaign.

The text from an unknown five-digit number said, Reply YES to Join Trump and receive important messages.

DaBaby showed his reply to the text on Instagram. His response was F**K Y’ALL!

The automatic text then generated the message, Donald J Trump for President: You have been unsubscribed and will not receive any more messages.

