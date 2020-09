Generations from now, people will know that WAP was the first official number one song on Billboard’s Global Songs chart.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B track tops the chart on its first week.

The Global 200 chart ranks songs based on sales and streaming information from 200 different territories worldwide.

WAP was a previous number 1 on Billboard’s well known Hot 100 chart.

