A Recap Of Gladys Knight And Patti LaBelle’s Verzuz

It felt like Sunday dinner, sweet tea, and cool vibes watching Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight on Sunday night’s Verzuz.

As with most of these events, it wasn’t a competition as much as it was a celebration of music. The legends talked about their careers, their friendship and sang along to their classic tracks.

Over 600,000 people viewed the Verzuz at its peak. LaBelle kicked off her shoes and Knight stood up to hit the notes of a songstress. LaBelle got on the crew at one point for not having the right lyrics up on the teleprompter.

At the end, Dionne Warwick joined them as a surprise guest. The three sang That’s What Friends Are For and Superwoman.

