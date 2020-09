Official numbers are in and Big Sean’s Detroit 2 is the top album on Billboard’s 200 chart.

Detroit 2 received credit for 103,000 equivalent album units. That combines album sales and streams.

Big Sean thanked fans on Saturday by tweeting, “My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN, and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?!”

