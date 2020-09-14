R&B Singer Tweet Says Female Artists ‘Have to be Over-Sexualized in Order to Win’

R&B singer Tweet is being very vocal about how women are over-sexualized in order to be successful in the music industry.

“I feel like female artists have to be over-sexualized in order to win in today’s music era,” she said, “Very over-sexualized; very naked. All of those things which I’m not gonna do.”

Tweet spoke to Page Six about her experiences and detailed a time when she went on a photoshoot, “came with nothing but bustiers and leotards” for her to wear. “I was like, ‘No. Where did the clothing go?’,” said Tweet.

