Stormi Webster, Chicago West, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian Are the Newest Hit Band

The Kardashian’s reality show may be coming to an end but it seems that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew is about to debut as the newest hit band.

Stormi Webster, Chicago West, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian were featured in a video posted by Kris Jenner or “Lovely” as they call her.

The cute kids are seen using musical instruments, Stormi bangs the drums and clashes the cymbals; True strums a purple guitar while Chicago plays a mint green ukulele; and Dream shakes the tambourine. True and Chicago lead on very punk rock vocals.

“Perfect Saturday morning!!” Kris captioned her video. We bet Kris is lining up the business plan now.

