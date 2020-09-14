Paris Nicole
Alicia Keys Praises Handsome Husband With Sweet Nothings During Birthday: “I Adore You King”

Alicia Keys celebrated her husband, producer Swizz Beatz’s, birthday on Sunday (September 13th).  Alicia posted pictures of her along with Swizz from their 10th-anniversary celebration earlier this month.

“I will sit at the table of our love forever and always. I will sit by your side and sip wine, or pull up to the head of the table when needed,” Keys captioned a picture of her and her husband sitting at a table with her hand to his forehead.

Swizz replied with his love for her and a testament that her being in his life makes everything better.

