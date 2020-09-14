‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Hits Airbnb for Royal Stays

Los Angeles County residents get to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with a stay at the mansion that was used in the hit T.V. sitcom.

The famous Brentwood mansion will allow L.A. county residents to rent a portion of the mansion, Will’s bedroom and bathroom, the pool area, and dining area will all be available to Airbnb customers.

Upon arrival visitors will experience bold graffiti art, posh interiors, family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. There’s a basketball hoop in Will’s bedroom where people can shoot around, turntables for an impromptu DJ session with DJ Jazzy Jeff, or visitors can try on Bel-Air academy fashion found in Will’s closet.

The special $30-a-night Airbnb promotion is only available for Los Angeles County residents and you must show proof upon booking. Only five dates are available for the stay in late September through early October. A donation from the Airbnb stays will go to the Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club.

