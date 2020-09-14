Mariah Carey Drops Video for ‘Save the Day’ Honoring Female Tennis Heroes

Mariah Carey’s music video for Save the Day premiered on Saturday.

The song samples the Fugees Killing Me Softly.

The video served as the official kick-off for ESPN’s coverage of the U.S. Open women’s singles championship.

It was shot at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Mariah is seen singing in the video as female tennis competitors past and present are featured.

She tweeted, couldn’t be more honored and moved to share the message of the song with these incredible female champions.

