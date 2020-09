BET’s Games People Play is returning for season 2 but with some changes.

Lead actress, Lauren London will remain on the show but will take a step back from being a full time cast member.

Karrueche Tran will be the new lead in the new season.

Lauren filmed the entire of season 1 prior to the death of Nipsey Hussle.

The show premiered one month after Nipsey died.

No further details on how they plan to deal with the season ending cliffhanger.

