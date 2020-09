Halle Berry is making her directorial debut in the mixed martial arts movie, Bruised.

She will also star in the movie.

Netflix has acquired the film’s distribution rights for $20 million.

Neither Halle nor Netflix have officially confirmed that number; some think it could be more in the high teens.

Halle tweeted, I am speechless. Thank you @Netflix for believing in my vision. Can not wait for y’all to finally see #BrusiedTheMovie.

