Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s Daughter

While Kobe Bryant’s legacy is sure to live on forever one of his former teammates is trying to make sure his daughter’s name is never forgotten. Pau Gasol is paying tribute to her in a big way.

As spotted on TMZ the former NBA player recently brought a new child to this world with his wife. In what has to be one of the classiest moves by any professional athlete, the power forward took the opportunity to honor Kobe and his late daughter with the name selected.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), Elisabet Gianna Gasol came into this world bearing the middle name of Gianna Bryant. He detailed his enthusiasm in both Spanish and English. “Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol , a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad”.

Gasol played with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014. During his tenure, the team won two NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. The two would enjoy a close friendship after he left LA and post-retirement.

