Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Files For Divorce

Ray J Files For Divorce

Looks like Ray J has had a change of heart when it comes to his marriage.

According to legal documents filed today, Ray J filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Court and is asking a judge to order joint custody of the couple’s two children. This comes after Princess Love withdrew her filing for divorce back in July.

Ray J claims the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support, and personal property which is not a part of the marriage and should be enforced.

