Philly’s Nourish Cafe Creates A GoFundMe Following The Fire

Philly vegan lovers were brought terrible news on Saturday, September 12th where Nourish Cafe was caught on fire. Fortunately, no one was injured but it left the cafe ruined. Robin Mercado has recently created a GoFundMe to help the Cafe rebuild and get back on their feet.

Philly supports small businesses and so do we at Radio One Philadelphia!

Please donate below to help Nourish Cafe get back on their feet.

DONATE HERE

