Muhammad Ali is a great inspiration to remind you to keep going today. The training process and learning curves of reaching your personal championship can be tedious and tiring but always remember your end game. Nobody said it would be easy. But it’s worth it!

Angie's Motivation: 'Suffer Now And Live The Rest Of Your Life As A Champion' [VIDEO]

