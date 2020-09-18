Shy Glizzy Talks ‘Young Jefe 3,’ Fatherhood, Putting Artists On From His City + More

Rapper Shy Glizzy aka Young Jefe catches up with QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest mixtape “Young Jefe 3,” completing a trilogy of mixtapes. The D.C. born rapper claims he doesn’t feel he gets the respect he deserves but this project alone will make him stand out.

The Grammy-nominated rapper says that the pandemic has been great for him creating new music but most importantly spending his time with his 6-year-old son.

As it stands for representing the city that raised him Shy Glizzy believes the label owner of “Glizzy Gang” and an artist, it’s very important to bring artists from his city up as he climbs the ladder to success. If you want to see who’s the latest artist on his roster watch the interview here:

