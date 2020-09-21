Local
HomeLocal

Philly Barber Looking To Renovate Old RV To Give Haircuts To The Homeless

Close-Up Of Tools Of Hair Dresser

Source: Mike Malig / EyeEm / Getty

Philly barber Joshua Santiago is the owner of a non-profit organization called “Empowering Cuts”. The North Philly native is raising money to renovate an old RV to be able to give the less fortunate homeless fresh haircuts.

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live

Santiago throughout the years has given over 7,00 free hair cuts and he continues to serve his community by offering free cuts to the homeless.

View this post on Instagram

North Philly native, Joshua Santiago is the CEO of a non-profit organization “Empowering Cutes” @empoweringcuts_ . Today Joshua is raising money to renovate an old RV to be able to gift the homeless with haircuts. Joshua has given over 7,500 free hair cuts and he continues to service his community with offering free cuts to them homeless, underprivileged families (including men, women and children) and uses his platform to share their stories. After graduating from barber school, Joshua started giving free hair cuts to the homeless out of the tuck of his car, as well visiting homeless shelters to provided his services. Today Joshua has purchased an RV and is now raising money for the renovations to be able to do mobile haircuts for the homeless on the go. Check out his GoFundMe page and check out more details at 1039hiphop.com ❤️

A post shared by Hip-Hop 103.9 (@1039hiphop) on

Joshua has recently purchased an RV and has now created a Gofundme to raise money for the renovations to be able to do mobile haircuts for the homeless.

Donate to the great cause below!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

RELATED: Philly Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz For Getting Booed With No Fans In The Stadium

RELATED: Recap Of Kamala Harris Visit To Philly + Exclusive Interview

Alex Holley Fox 29 Reporter Philly

Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

20 photos Launch gallery

Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

Continue reading Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

[caption id="attachment_3218736" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Fox 29 reporter Alex Holley has not only been serving the Philadelphia region with news but now with LOOKS! Beyonce has recently hit us with the 'Already' visual to leave us breathless. During Holley's report, the camera caught her by surprise dancing to the music video. This left us with a hilarious moment on live television when Alex found out the camera was on her while she was getting her dance on. https://www.instagram.com/p/CDugxCpndfq/ The funny moment of Alex Holley dancing went viral throughout the weekend. The Philadelphia reporter chose to take it up a notch and came on the show Monday morning dressed EXACTLY like Beyonce in the Already video! It is safe to say she killed it because she once again has the people talking...or drooling either or Ms. Holley has been the topic of conversation. Check out some of the reactions below of Alex Holley's Beyonce impression! RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding RELATED: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Philly Barber Looking To Renovate Old RV To Give Haircuts To The Homeless  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close