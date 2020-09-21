Callers Wish Wale A Happy Birthday On The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Today is Wale’s 36th Birthday! DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva wanted to give our listeners a chance to wish him a very happy birthday! Listen to the calls above and leave your birthday message for him here…

[anvplayer video="4765219"] As a community, our hair has always been a form of expression. Whether you are; a man or a woman, natural or permed, wearing a wig or a toupée, we have the choice of so many styles, looks, and vibes! Wale has never shied away from using his hair as a key focal point during his performances, interviews, and appearances. As we celebrate Wale's birthday, we've gathered some of his creative hairstyles during his loc journey... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7pV6Eo1I0k&ab_channel=Wale RELATED: Wale's Top 5 Songs According To Billboard RELATED: These Celebs Show Off Their Natural Hair For #NationalAfroDay RELATED: WOMEN DISCUSS THE MEN’S HAIRSTYLES THEY HATE

TUNE-IN Monday – Friday 3pm-6pm

BE A PART OF THE SHOW – Call In 877-537-5757 & Follow Us @QuickSIlvaShow

 

