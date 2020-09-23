Ari Fletcher Gives Moneybagg Yo A Maybach For His 29th Birthday

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have certainly been serving up relationship goals these past few days.

Related:Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Talk ‘Code Red’ & Idea Behind Ari Fletcher Voicemail On ‘Brain Dead’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Recently, Ari took to Instagram to share that she brought the rapper a brand new 2020 Maybach for his 29th birthday on Tuesday.

In the post, Moneybagg Yo is seen celebrating with friends before being surprised by the lavish gift outside of his birthday venue in Vegas.

This isn’t the first time that either of the two has dropped a hefty bag on each other.

Moneybagg Yo recently purchased Ari and her son matching Lamborghini trucks for no occasion at all, causing black twitter to go into a frenzy.

If it’s one thing you can say about this couple, its that they sure know how to spoil one another.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: