Attention all “Lambs” Mariah Carey will be sitting down for a conversation with Oprah on Apple TV+.

The sit down on “The Oprah Conversation” show will be in support of her much-anticipated memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey that hits shelves soon.

During the conversation, the two will discuss everything from music to her personal journey as a bi-racial woman in the entertainment industry.

“The Oprah Conversation” with Mariah Carey premieres this Thursday.

