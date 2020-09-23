Paris Nicole
Facebook and Instagram Shutting Down in Europe

Source: Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Image / Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Image

If you’re in Europe and you love social media you may want to pay attention, Facebook and Instagram are preparing to shut down in the country after the EU threatened to ban the apps from sending data to the United States.

Facebook has already come forth and denied the threat of shutting down, but according to documents filed in the Irish high court, Facebook and other platforms rely heavily on data between the U.S. and Europe to operate their platforms.

This whole legal battle started in 2011 and an end to the bickering doesn’t look like it’ll happen soon.

So for now Europe post content as you wish, but just now your time could be running short.

