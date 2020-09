Hall of Fame running back and Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77.

Sayers was one of the most electrifying runners in NFL history, once scoring six touchdowns in one game. He was a five-time All-Pro from 1965-69 before a knee injury derailed his career in 1970.

Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, and was the inspiration for the movie Brian’s Song, about his friendship with cancer-stricken teammate Brian Piccolo.

