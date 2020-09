Gucci Mane wants jailed rapper Kodak Black home from prison.

The East Atlanta Santa has come out in support of Kodak after his claims abuse in jail became public with a simple post on Twitter that read, “Free Kodak.”

If you haven’t heard, Kodak has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of prisons and the warden of Big Sandy maximum security prison for rights violations dating back to when he arrived in 2019.

