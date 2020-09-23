Time Magazine Picks “The 100 Most Influential People of 2020”

It’s the list people talk about every year.

Time magazine is out with the top 100 most influential people of 2020.

Among the big names, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been front and center as the U.S. battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor, producer, and Emmy nominee Michael B. Jordan is also on the list along with Super Bowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes, and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Two other big influencers according to Time magazine: Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. They completed the first all-female spacewalk during which they fixed part of the International Space Station.

