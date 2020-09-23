Taraji P Henson Flaunts Bikini Body in Beach Snaps as She Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

Taraji P Henson makes 50 look good! The movie star shared some photos of her wearing an animal print bikini on the beach and fans were in awe of how good she looked.

Henson just finished a 30-day challenge with her fitness instructor, Mike T and she says she’s now addicted to full-body workouts and it shows.

Taraji’s 30-day challenge included battle ropes, intense cardio, cable machine work, bodyweight exercises, and was heavy on weight-training, squats, and boxing.

To get her flawless body, Taraji also took on a supplemental regimen to build the lining of her stomach. Besides keeping up her health, Taraji runs a successful hair care line that focuses on healthy scalps called “TPH by Taraji,” and she’s set to wed former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, although a date hasn’t been set as of yet.

