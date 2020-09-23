Chance The Rapper Told Followers To Vote For Whoever Their Mom Is Voting For, And Now People Are Dragging Him On Twitter

Chance The Rapper has come up short on Twitter many times, but this time might want to take some time away from the platform.

On Tuesday the “No Problems” rapper tweeted, “Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say.”

Chance explained to his followers that their mothers have been through a lot and she would be able to give them some perspective, but that’s not how the Twitterverse took it.

Fans fired back at Chance saying their parents didn’t share the same political views as they did, he even engaged with one fan, who said their mother was voting for the “status quo oppression.”

