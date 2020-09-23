Lil Durk Declares Himself The #1 Rapper In Chicago

Lil Durk has declared himself “Chicago’s Jay-Z” or the number one rapper in Chicago.

Lil Durk, who was just featured on Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later” track, has been in an ongoing battle with Tekashi 6ix9ine, mainly because 6ix9ine has wanted to keep his name in the forefront so his album, Tattle Tales, would continue to gain streams, however, the album fell short in sales.

Durk recently released a merch line dissing 6ix9ine followed by a tweet saying, “2012 I was #30 top Chicago rappers 2020 I’m #1,” he followed the tweet up by paying homage to Juice WRLD.

Durk’s new single, “The Voice” hasn’t garnered any attention, however, the album should heat things up when it’s released next month.

