Natural-Hair Discrimination Is One Step Closer to Being Banned Nationwide

The Crown Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is one step closer to being signed into federal law and ensures that women, mainly African-American women, and men of not being discriminated against while wearing braids, locs, twists, or Bantu knots.

The House of Representatives has passed the Crown Act and it’s already become law in six states including, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, and Colorado

Now the bill will go to the Senate and if passed the Crown Act will be a federal law. According to a study, Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair, and Black women are 80 percent more likely than white women to feel they have to change their hair from its natural state to fit in at the office.

The Crown Act will also elevate students being expelled from school due to their hairstyles.

