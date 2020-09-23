Kanye West’s Campaign Has Hired Gop Operative With History Of Controversial Work

Kanye continues to forge forward with his presidential campaign and despite not holding rallies, or paying for ad time, Kanye has hired a GOP operative who has a history of fraud.

Nathan Sproul, Lincoln Strategy Group’s founder, and a longtime Republican operative has received over $1.5 million from the Kanye campaign.

Sproul can be linked to voter fraud in almost every voting cycle and he has operated under several business names, even creating businesses at the last minute.

Sproul and his companies have never been charged and there was no wrongdoing found, however, for the past 15 years, Sproul’s companies have been accused of fraud leading to investigations in a handful of states, a Federal Election Commission investigation, charges against a handful of former employees and a messy breakup with the RNC.

