Actress Gabourey Sidibe revealed her secret to finding romance. Her secret was deciding to no longer take care of men.

Sidibe told The Daily Beast, I was not going to care what they wanted from me. I was never going to offer them anything. I would not cook for men or take care of men. It’s like a dumb thing I did for myself. And then very quickly after that, I had a boyfriend.

Her new boo is Brandon Frankel, a marketing expert, who she has been dating since 2019.

