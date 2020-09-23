Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Jussie Smollett Demands Court Dismiss 2nd Wave of Charges Against Him

Jussie Smollett

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett was back in a Chicago court asking for additional charges used in the grand jury to be dropped because they are invalid.

Smollett is facing these new charges for an incident that happened in January 2019, where he allegedly staged a hate-crime against himself.

It’s the testimony of the two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, that Smollett wants to be thrown out, according to Page Six.

According to Smollett’s attorneys, the renewed charges should be thrown out because they are based on “illegal and incompetent evidence.’

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
vivica a fox
53 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close