Headkrack Reacts To The Lack Of Charges For The Officers Who Murdered Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

Headkrack Reacts To The Lack Of Charges For The Officers Who Murdered Breonna Taylor

Normally, Headkrack fills you in on what’s happening in the world of hip-hop, but after the decision to charge only one officer, and not for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

People we’re reacting all day and night, some in disbelief, others not surprised. Artists from the hip-hop & sports world like Common and LeBron James voiced their disappointment.

 

 

Headkrack has a message we all need to hear right now, even though so much in 2020 feels hopeless. This all stems from the outcome out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Yesterday, a grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Louisville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.

We will continue to keep you updated with everything else that develops around this case every morning on The Morning Hustle.

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first. “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.” The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision. “Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statement. ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.” On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 — Photo: Getty LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

Headkrack Reacts To The Lack Of Charges For The Officers Who Murdered Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

