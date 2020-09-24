Morning Motivation: Take Your Time, Pace Your Healing [VIDEO]

It was a hard morning for so many people around the country after the grand jury decided to indict only 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Officer Brett Hankison, who was dismissed by the Louisville Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. Bond has been set at $15,000 full cash and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. If convicted, Hankison faces up to 5 years in prison. .
“You don’t have to be okay today. Take your time, pace your healing.”
Angie Ange wanted to give you a friendly reminder, be gentle with yourself.
#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid
