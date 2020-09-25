Local News
Miles Chancellor Shifts The Philly Sound With His New EP Sicknin

Philly's own, Miles Chancellor has dropped a new EP called 'Sicknin'.

Philly’s own, Miles Chancellor has dropped a new EP called ‘Sicknin‘. This release quickly follows up his last project ‘Spook!: ACT I‘. Chancellor continues to push the envelope and hits the city of brotherly love with another curveball.

The new project ‘Sicknin’ is a four-track EP with no skips. The self-proclaimed Big Spook plans on dropping a full-length project with his group following the Sicknin EP.

Stream the full project below.

STREAM MILES CHANCELLOR’S NEW EP SICKNIN

